Orioles' Anthony Santander: Goes 3-for-4 in loss
Santander went 3-for-4 in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Santander was 1-for-16 in his last five games coming into Thursday, but the 23-year-old now has hits in each of the past two games, and he is hopefully breaking out of the slump that has plagued him since April 8. Colby Rasmus (hip) is progressing slowly through his recovery process, so Santander should continue seeing consistent playing time, at least until the veteran returns.
