Orioles' Anthony Santander: Goes deep twice in loss
Santander went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Royals.
The 24-year-old is surging, going yard four times in the last five games to close the books on a .274/.305/.549 performance in August. Santander is hitting .291 with 16 homers and 47 RBI through 74 games this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Swats 14th homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Collects five base knocks•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Smacks solo homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Smashes solo homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Pops homer in loss•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Produces only run in loss•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....