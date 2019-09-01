Santander went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Royals.

The 24-year-old is surging, going yard four times in the last five games to close the books on a .274/.305/.549 performance in August. Santander is hitting .291 with 16 homers and 47 RBI through 74 games this season.