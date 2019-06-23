Santander went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 8-4 victory against the Mariners on Saturday.

This was the 24-year-old's second homer of the year and first since May 1. He's only played in 14 games during that stretch, but it still broke a long stretch without a home run. Santander is batting .262 with six extra-base hits, seven RBI and nine runs in 61 at-bats this season.