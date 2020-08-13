Santander went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double Wednesday against the Phillies.
Santander took Zach Eflin yard in the third inning, starting the Orioles' offense in a comeback victory. It was his fourth home run of the season, and second in his past four contests. Santander has been swinging the bat well of late, as he now owns a seven-game hitting streak. Overall, Santander is hitting .279/.310/.574 across 71 plate appearances, also racking up 13 runs scored and 16 RBI.
