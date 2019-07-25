Orioles' Anthony Santander: Goes yard again
Santander went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and double Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Santander hit Taylor Clarke hard, smacking his eighth home run of the season in the fourth inning. He followed that up with his seventh double of the campaign two innings later. Santander has hit well of late, logging multiple hits in five of his last eight starts, smacking three homers while driving in eight and scoring eight runs in that span. Overall, he's hitting .299/.345/.513 across 169 plate appearances for the season.
