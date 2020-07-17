Manager Brandon Hyde indicated Friday that Santander (undisclosed) has a good chance of being ready for Opening Day, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The 25-year-old missed the first half of summer training with unspecified issues, but he arrived earlier this week and had a strong showing at live batting practice. Santander still has a week to prepare for Opening Day next Friday at Boston, and he appears on track to be in Baltimore's first lineup of the season.