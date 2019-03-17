Santander was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Santander put together a solid spring, going 11-for-33 with six doubles, two homers and seven RBI through 18 games, but it wasn't enough to earn him a spot on the Opening Day roster. The former Rule 5 pick will head back to the minors for some more seasoning, as he's appeared in just 11 games at Triple-A (and 69 at Double-A).

More News
Our Latest Stories