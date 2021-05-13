Santander (ankle) will report to Double-A Bowie on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Since Santander's left ankle sprain has kept him on the shelf since April 20, he'll need to complete a handful of games in the minors before Baltimore is comfortable activating him. Look for Santander to get work in both the corner outfield and at designated hitter, with the Orioles likely to reinstate him once he's able to play a full nine innings defensively. Once Santander is reinstated, he'll likely take back an everyday role from DJ Stewart, who has stumbled to a .184/.319/.289 slash line on the season.
