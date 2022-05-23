Santander will sit Monday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander finds himself on the bench for just the third time all season. He owns a 126 wRC+ on the year, the product of a .233/.351/.411 slash line. Trey Mancini will get the start in right field.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Stays hot with walkoff blast•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Two homers in loss•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Pops fourth homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Notches three hits•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not starting nightcap•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Collects three RBI•