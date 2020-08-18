Santander went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

The 25-year-old didn't get much help, as the O's only managed five hits in total on the night. The performance extended Santander's hitting streak to 11 games, a red-hot stretch during which he's slashing .348/.388/.826 with five homers and 13 RBI.