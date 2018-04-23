Santander was 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Sunday's loss to Cleveland.

Santander has only one hit in his last 17 at-bats, but he does own a .216 BABIP, which suggests that his average should rise once he begins to get better luck. Nonetheless, he'll want to get back on track before Colby Rasmus (hip) returns from the DL.

