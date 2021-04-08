Santander went 1-for-5 with a home run, a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

The Orioles quickly gained the lead in the fourth thanks to home runs by Santander and Cedric Mullins. Mullins led off the inning with a solo shot to right, and Santander followed him two batters later with a solo blast of his own to put the O's up 2-1. The 26-year-old didn't do much else at the plate in this one, but he did fire a strike to home plate to get Gio Urshela out and end the game after 11 innings.