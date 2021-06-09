Santander went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mets.

The 26-year-old came around to score after hitting a double during the sixth inning, and he launched his fourth homer of the season during the eighth. Santander is 23-for-67 (.343 average) with two homers, nine doubles, eight RBI and nine runs in 17 games since returning from the left ankle sprain that sidelined him for a month.