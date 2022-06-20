Santander went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Santander blasted a home run with two outs in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, and it proved to be crucial during the low-scoring matchup. The 27-year-old has recorded multiple hits in four of his last five games and has hit .400 with three home runs, five RBI and four runs during that time.