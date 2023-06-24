Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 13-1 loss to the Mariners.
Santander's seventh-inning blast was one of just three hits for the Orioles in this lopsided loss. The outfielder has homered three times and drive in five runs over his last four contests. For the season, he's up to 12 long ball, 43 RBI, 35 runs scored, one stolen base and a .260/.327/.476 slash line over 70 games in a near-everyday role.
