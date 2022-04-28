Santander went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 5-2 loss Wednesday against the Yankees.

Santander homered off Jordan Montgomery with two outs in the sixth. After having one home run and two RBI in his first 16 games, the 27-year-old has two homers and five RBI in the last two games. His OPS now sits at .852 in large part due to his .421 OBP and recent power surge.

