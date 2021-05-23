Santander went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two additional runs in Saturday's 12-9 loss to the Nationals.

Making his second start since returning from a month-long absence due to an ankle injury, Santander made his presence felt in the heart of the Baltimore lineup. He'll hit out of the cleanup spot in Sunday's series finale while manning right field, and Santander looks poised to hold down a prominent slot in the batting order now that he's healthy again.