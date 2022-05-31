Santander went 1-for-4 with a home run, a sacrifice fly and four total RBI in Monday's 10-0 win over the Red Sox.

Santander delivered two homers, eight RBI and five runs scored during the five-game series versus the Red Sox. The outfielder's struggled to hit a bit lately, going just 7-for-41 in his last 10 games. That skid his caused his season slash line to sink to .220/.332/.405, and he's added nine long balls, 29 RBI, 24 runs scored and five doubles through 49 contests. He's been caught stealing in his two stolen base attempts this year.