Santander went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Santander was responsible for knocking in the only run of the game Saturday, sending Ryan Mountcastle home in the fourth inning. The outfielder picked up two hits in the game, his third two-hit performance this month. In fact, Santander has 10 hits in his last eight games and is slashing .278/.316/.417 for the month. After Saturday's contest, his batting average sits at .241.