Santander went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run Saturday against the Red Sox.
Santander took Josh Taylor deep in the eighth inning to knot the game at three. It was his 10th home of the season, and his fifth in his past seven games. The effort also extended Santander's hitting streak to 17 games, six of which have been multi-hit efforts. Santander has been one of the biggest surprises to this point in the season, racking up a .291/.339/.673 line with 27 RBI and 21 runs scored across 118 plate appearances.
