Santander went 3-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Tuesday's 13-3 win over the Blue Jays.

He took Nate Pearson deep in the eighth inning for his team-leading 19th homer of the season. Santander is slashing just .209/.303/.403 in 18 games since the All-Star break, but he's provided a solid fantasy floor during that time with three home runs, 10 runs scored and 12 RBI.