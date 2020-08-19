Santander went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Santander went deep in the first inning for a two-run blast, then added a solo shot in the third. Both homers were against Blue Jays starter Nate Pearson. Santander extended his hitting streak to 12 games -- he's batted .364 (20-for-55) with seven homers, 18 RBI and 15 runs scored in that span. Few players are hitting as well as the 25-year-old outfielder.