Orioles' Anthony Santander: Leaves yard Wednesday
Santander went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rays.
Santander put the Orioles on the board in the fifth inning Wednesday, smashing a two-strike offering from Yonny Chirinos to right field for his second homer of spring. The 24-year-old is swinging a hot bat through 10 Grapefruit League games; he's 8-for-18 with six extra-base hits and five RBI. Santander has struck out five times over that stretch (compared to one walk).
