Orioles' Anthony Santander: Likely done for season
Santander (undisclosed minor injuries) is unlikely to play again this season, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
He was apparently playing through some minor injuries earlier this month and the O's are going to let him take it easy over the final two games. The 24-year-old switch hitter slashed .261/.297/.476 with 20 home runs, one steal and an 86:19 K:BB in 405 plate appearances this year. He figures to enter 2020 with an everyday job.
