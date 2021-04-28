Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Santander (ankle) is improving, but the Orioles don't expect the 26-year-old to return from the 10-day injured list for another three weeks, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

When Santander was placed on the 10-day IL on April 21 with a left ankle sprain, he was handed a loose 2-to-4-week timeline for a return. Since Santander has yet to resume baseball activities over the past week, Hyde believes the switch-hitter's recovery from the ankle sprain will end up reaching the longer side of that timetable. Santander's absence should continue to open up regular at-bats for all of Austin Hays, DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle at designated hitter and the two corner-outfield spots.