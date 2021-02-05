Santander lost his arbitration case against the Orioles on Friday and will receive $2.1 million in 2021, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old filed at $2.475 million, but the arbiter didn't rule in his favor. Santander had a .261/.315/.575 slash line with 11 homers, 13 doubles and 32 RBI in 37 games during 2020, and he's poised for an everyday role in the outfield for the Orioles again this season, though he could also be a trade piece.