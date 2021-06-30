Santander went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 13-3 rout of the Astros.

He took Ryne Stanek deep in the eighth inning as the O's pulled away. Santander hadn't homered since June 8, and he's having a disappointing campaign overall, slashing .239/.278/.391 with five home runs and 18 RBI through 51 games.