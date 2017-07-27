Orioles' Anthony Santander: Maximizing rehab assignment
Santander (forearm) is expected to use the full 20-day limit on his rehab assignment, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Rule 5 outfielder has missed most of the year, but the O's will finally have the chance to get a good look at Santander beginning this week. "The whole idea with him was that we knew when we acquired him that there might be some issues, but the talent level was always there," manager Buck Showalter said. "If we could get him back to full health, we might have something." Santander's showcase will begin as the designated hitter Thursday for Double-A Bowie.
