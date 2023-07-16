Santander went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

Santander pulled the Orioles within a run in the fifth inning and added a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh. He got the nod at first base Saturday, a position he's seen time at more frequently of late, even with Ryan Mountcastle back from the injured list and Ryan O'Hearn swinging a hot bat. Santander also primarily splits time between right field and designated hitter, and his .275/.342/.496 slash line for the year has made it tough to take him out of the lineup. He's added 16 home runs, three steals, 52 RBI and 46 runs scored across 87 contests.