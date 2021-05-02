Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Santander (ankle) is on schedule with his rehab program and could soon resume baseball activities, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Santander is beginning to see the swelling in his sprained left ankle subside, so he'll likely be ready to begin some light on-field work during the upcoming week before gradually ramping up to full-speed activities. Hyde previously mentioned late May as the target date for Santander's return, and that timeline doesn't appear to have changed.