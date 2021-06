Santander is out of the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Santander started the past two games after missing the previous two contests with ankle soreness, and he'll receive another day off Friday. The 26-year-old could receive regular off days if the injury continues to linger. DJ Stewart and Austin Hays will start in the corner outfield spots versus Toronto.