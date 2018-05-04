Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not in Friday's lineup
Santander is out of the lineup against Oakland on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Santander will retreat to the bench as Mark Trumbo draws the start in right field. Over 26 appearances, Santander is hitting just .195/.233/.305 with one home run and four RBI.
More News
