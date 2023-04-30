Santander is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Santander gets a day of rest after playing both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers and going 2-for-7 with a run scored in the twin billing. Kyle Stowers gets the assignment in right field and will hit cleanup with Santander beginning Sunday's affair on the bench.