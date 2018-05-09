Santander is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Kansas City, Rock Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Santander is stationed on the bench after starting the past three games, including a 1-for-4 showing with one RBI during Tuesday's loss. In his place, Craig Gentry will start in right field and bat eighth in the order.

