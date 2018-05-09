Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Santander is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Kansas City, Rock Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Santander is stationed on the bench after starting the past three games, including a 1-for-4 showing with one RBI during Tuesday's loss. In his place, Craig Gentry will start in right field and bat eighth in the order.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not starting Friday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Goes 3-for-4 in loss•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Hitless in last three games•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Out of lineup again Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...