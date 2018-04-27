Santander is not in the lineup Friday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Santander had a three-hit performance Thursday but it wasn't enough to keep him in the lineup. The 23-year-old is hitting just .194/.229/.299 on the season. Craig Gentry starts in right field in his place Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories