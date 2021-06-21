Santander isn't starting Monday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander had started each of the last four games after he returned from a sore ankle, and he went 2-for-15 with a walk and four strikeouts. DJ Stewart will start in right field and bat fifth.
