Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not starting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Santander isn't starting the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Santander started in Sunday's matinee and went 0-for-5 with a strikeout. Tyler Nevin will take over in right field and bat sixth during the second game of the twin bill.
