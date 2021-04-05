Santander isn't starting Monday's game against the Yankees, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Santander put together a three-game hit streak while starting each of the first three games of the 2021 campaign, but he'll take a breather Monday. Ryan McKenna will make his major-league debut in right field, batting ninth.
