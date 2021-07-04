Santander is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander will take a seat Sunday after starting the past four games and going 4-for-15 with a homer, a double, four RBI and three runs. Austin Hays will move to right field while DJ Stewart starts in left.
