Santander is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander launched his sixth homer of the season with a 431-foot blast Tuesday and will receive the day off for Wednesday's contest. Austin Hays will shift to right field while Ryan McKenna starts in left.
