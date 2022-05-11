Santander went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

This was Santander's first multi-hit game since May 1. He entered Tuesday hitting just .190 (4-for-21) in his last seven games. The outfielder's strong effort lifted his slash line to .250/.397/.375 with three home runs, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored across 121 plate appearances. His walk rate is at 15.7 percent, though that's likely to come down -- he's never posted better than a 6.1 percent walk rate in a season in his career.