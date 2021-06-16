Santander is out of the lineup Wednesday at Cleveland due to ankle soreness, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Santander started the past 23 games since returning from the injured list May 21, but manager Brandon Hyde wanted to get the outfielder "off his feet" Wednesday due to the ankle soreness. It doesn't appear to be a serious concern, and the 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day. DJ Stewart will start in left field, pushing Austin Hays to right for Baltimore.