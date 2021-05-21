Santander (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined by a sprained left ankle since April 20, and he'll rejoin the Orioles on Friday after spending a month on the injured list. Santander will attempt to rebound after a slow start to the season, as he has a .196/.230/.321 slash line through 62 plate appearances.

