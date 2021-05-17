Santander (ankle) has completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Bowie and is expected to be activated during the Orioles' weekend series against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander struggled to a .196/.230/.321 slash line prior to spraining his left ankle, though that came in a small sample of just 16 games. He'll need a few days to clear COVID-19 protocols but isn't expected to miss much more time.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Return likely late next week•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Heading out on rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Cleared for baserunning•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Closer to baseball activity•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Nearing baseball activities•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Likely out until late May•