Santander was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Santander, a 2016 Rule 5 draft pick, officially accrued 90 days of MLB service time Saturday, enabling the Orioles to remove him from the 25-man roster without risking him heading to another organization. With a .198/.250/.297 slash line across 108 plate appearances with the Orioles this season, the 23-year-old proved unready for major-league action, but Santander remains one of the better prospects in the team's system thanks to his solid power and contact skills. According to Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Santander will handle an everyday role for Bowie in left or right field and could earn a look with the big club again later this season.