Orioles' Anthony Santander: Optioned to Double-A
Santander was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Santander, a 2016 Rule 5 draft pick, officially accrued 90 days of MLB service time Saturday, enabling the Orioles to remove him from the 25-man roster without risking him heading to another organization. With a .198/.250/.297 slash line across 108 plate appearances with the Orioles this season, the 23-year-old proved unready for major-league action, but Santander remains one of the better prospects in the team's system thanks to his solid power and contact skills. According to Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Santander will handle an everyday role for Bowie in left or right field and could earn a look with the big club again later this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Remains on bench Thursday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Not starting Friday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Goes 3-for-4 in loss•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...