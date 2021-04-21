Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Santander is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks after an MRI confirmed that he sustained a sprained left ankle in Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Santander will likely be moved to the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday's series finale in Miami, but Hyde sounded encouraged by the results of the 26-year-old's tests, given that the Orioles feared he might have fractured the ankle. Baltimore will wait and see how Santander's ankle responds to rest before clearing him to resume baseball activities, likely at some point in early-to-mid May. Santander's absence should clear the way for both Austin Hays and DJ Stewart to handle everyday roles in the corner outfield.