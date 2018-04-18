Orioles' Anthony Santander: Out of lineup again Wednesday
Santander is not in the lineup against Detroit on Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Santander will remain on the bench for the second straight contest as Craig Gentry picks up another start in right field. In 13 appearances this season, Santander has gone just 8-for-43 (.186 average) with one home run, four RBI and one stolen base while striking out 14 times.
