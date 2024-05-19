Santander is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Seattle, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Santander started the last two games at designated hitter coming off the knee injury suffered Wednesday. The veteran outfielder will get a break Sunday as Baltimore rounds out their series with the Mariners, and it appears to just be a maintenance day since there's been no reports that he aggravated the injury.
