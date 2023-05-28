Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that Santander was unavailable against the Rangers on Saturday due to soreness in his left elbow, but he's hitting fourth and playing right field versus the Rangers on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
,Santander ended up missing just the one game with the sore elbow. The outfielder will hit cleanup against Cody Bradford on Sunday, and Ryan McKenna will head back to the bench for the series finale.
More News
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Day off Saturday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Perfect at plate Thursday•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Mashes eighth homer•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Goes deep in loss•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Hits sixth home run•
-
Orioles' Anthony Santander: First start at first base•