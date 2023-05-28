Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that Santander was unavailable against the Rangers on Saturday due to soreness in his left elbow, but he's hitting fourth and playing right field versus the Rangers on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

,Santander ended up missing just the one game with the sore elbow. The outfielder will hit cleanup against Cody Bradford on Sunday, and Ryan McKenna will head back to the bench for the series finale.