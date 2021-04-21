Santander (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Santander's move to the injured list was expected after manager Brandon Hyde said that the right fielder will miss 2-to-4 weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Ryan McKenna was recalled in a corresponding move and will start in right field during Wednesday's game against the Marlins, while Austin Hays and DJ Stewart could see an increase in playing time while Santander is sidelined.
